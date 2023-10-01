Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 10:48, October 01, 2023

People read at a book bar on Xinglong Old Street in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

Artists from east China's Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Center put on a Wu Opera show in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows people sharing a big moon cake at Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

People visit Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children participate in an activity to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at a kindergarten in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit the the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

People visit the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance at Jiazhai Town of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province. Friday marks the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year in China, which is celebrated in diverse ways, ranging from family reunions with big feasts to public gatherings featuring traditional ceremonies, performances and Mid-Autumn gala. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

