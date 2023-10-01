Full moon seen on Mid-Autumn Festival
A full moon is seen over Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
A full moon is seen over the Hutuo River grand bridge in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
People view a full moon by the seaside of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2023 shows a full moon over Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
A full moon is seen over Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)
A full moon is seen over an oil production platform in Bohai Oilfield, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Chinese people have a tradition to celebrate the festival by admiring the full moon. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
A full moon is seen from the Haigang District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 29, 2023. Friday marks this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. People across China admire the full moon to celebrate the traditional holiday. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)
