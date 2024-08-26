Beijing to stage grand lantern show to mark Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day

People view a dragon lantern at Xicheng District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2024. People across the country celebrate the Lantern Festival amid a festive and bustling atmosphere. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is set to host a spectacular lantern show in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

The show, to display over 200 creative lantern sets and approximately 100,000 colorful decorations, will take place at the Beijing Garden Expo Park from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31, the Beijing Tourism Group announced on Saturday.

The custom of attending lantern fairs during festivals is a time-honored tradition in Chinese culture. The intricate lanterns that will feature in this show were crafted by hundreds of artisans from Zigong, a city in southwest China renowned for its lantern-making history.

Shen Hongyue, president of the city's lantern industry association, said that the Zigong lantern show has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. What makes this upcoming show special is its blending of Zigong's traditional lantern artistry with Beijing's rich cultural heritage.

About 70 percent of the planned lantern displays have been inspired by iconic elements of Beijing, including the city's historic Central Axis, traditional courtyards and folk culture, Shen said.

In addition to the visual spectacle, the event will include more than 150 specialty shops and over 20 themed performances. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in a variety of interactive activities like traditional handicraft workshops and riddle-solving games.

