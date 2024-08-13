Shougang Park ready for 2024 CIFTIS after renovation

Ecns.cn) 13:21, August 13, 2024

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024, shows the newly renovated Shougang Exhibition & Convention Center for the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yangyi)

The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS, is scheduled to be held in Beijing from Sept 12 to 16.

