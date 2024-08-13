Shougang Park ready for 2024 CIFTIS after renovation
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024, shows the newly renovated Shougang Exhibition & Convention Center for the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yangyi)
The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS, is scheduled to be held in Beijing from Sept 12 to 16.
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024, shows a view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yangyi)
Night view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yangyi)
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024, shows a view of the Shougang Park, a venue of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yangyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing Music Festival to open in October
- Beijing Central Axis listed as World Heritage Site
- Beijing’s Nanhaizi Milu Park dedicated to protection of milu deer
- View of Beijing on sunny day
- International students discover Beijing's central axis, cultural charm through cycling
- Scenery of Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.