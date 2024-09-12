Home>>
"Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry" event held in Rabat, Morocco
(Xinhua) 13:32, September 12, 2024
A Chinese artist performs on the "Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry" event in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sep. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan girl recites Jing Ye Si (Quiet Night Thought), a poem written by the Chinese esteemed poet Li Bai of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), during the "Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry" event in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sep. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
