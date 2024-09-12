China-Laos Railway ensures smooth traffic, assists flood-hit areas in northern Laos

Xinhua) 09:59, September 12, 2024

VIENTIANE, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) mobilized various departments to participate in flood control and disaster relief, as many provinces in northern Laos have suffered severe flooding in recent days, resulting in flight suspension and road blockages with many residents stranded and severely affected.

After the disaster occurred, the LCRC held an emergency meeting to deploy flood control and rescue work, mobilized various departments to participate in disaster relief, and effectively played the role of the China-Laos Railway as a major channel to ensure transportation and smooth traffic.

The LCRC launched a rescue emergency plan on Wednesday, with its employees entering an emergency state, strengthening rain monitoring along the line, and conducting 24-hour railway line patrols to ensure smooth transportation on the railway to the greatest extent possible.

Meanwhile, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway will transport rescue personnel and relief supplies to the disaster area free of charge, and provide meals and drinking water for rescue personnel.

At the same time, the company sent condolences to the affected employees and launched a charity donation campaign.

It also paid advance wages to Lao employees, issued consolation money to the families of employees who were severely affected by the disaster, and carried out charity donation activities.

The LCRC will fully support the flood control and disaster relief work in northern Laos, helping local people to resume production and life as soon as possible, and providing humanitarian assistance to the best of its ability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)