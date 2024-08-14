Laos, China to boost development of mining sector

Xinhua) 16:53, August 14, 2024

VIENTIANE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Laos and China will cooperate more closely to promote sustainable development and the development of the mineral resources sector.

The plan was discussed during the China-Laos forum on sustainable development and comprehensive utilization of mineral resources and China non-ferrous metals international cooperation alliance annual conference.

The forum, held in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday, was attended by Lao Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines Thongphat Inthavong, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese embassy in Laos Zhao Wenyu, and other officials from the two countries.

More than 200 representatives from the public, private sectors and various educational institutions from Laos and China also attended the meeting.

The forum shared information about legislation concerning mineral resources in Laos, the development and investment in non-ferrous metal ores of China, the promotion of environmental projects in Laos, green and environmentally friendly mining, among others.

Participants exchanged opinions on other issues related to mining, such as roads and ideas on green development and carbon reduction from the non-ferrous metal refining industry.

