China-Laos Railway records over 222,000 cross-border passengers

Xinhua) 15:52, July 05, 2024

KUNMING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway, which launched its international passenger service on April 13, 2023, has transported over 222,000 cross-border passengers as of Friday, said the Mohan border checkpoint in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Over 1,000 such international passenger trains have served travelers from 96 countries and regions since the service was launched, according to Mohan's entry-exit border inspection station on the China-Laos border and local railway authorities.

Since the launch of its cross-border passenger service, the railway has become the preferred mode of transport for a growing number of international travelers due to its affordability, convenience and comfort.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects Kunming in China with Vientiane in Laos.

To streamline customs clearance procedures, the local border inspection department has equipped its personnel with intelligent language translation devices, which can translate more than 70 languages from around the world in real time, greatly facilitating the communication between its staff and foreign passengers.

Currently, the customs clearance time of China-Laos railway international passenger trains has been shortened from the initial 3 hours to 2 hours.

