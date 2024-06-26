Laos plans to offer visa exemption for Chinese visitors

Xinhua) 10:15, June 26, 2024

VIENTIANE, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Lao government is set to introduce a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors to promote tourism in the second half of Visit Laos Year 2024.

The policy will focus on Chinese travelers accompanied by travel agents, Lao News Agency reported Tuesday, quoting Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Darany Phommavongsa.

The Lao government is also planning to offer multiple-entry visas and extend the duration of stay for more international visitors from 30 days to 60 days.

To further facilitate the travel experience for tourists, the Lao government is enhancing road infrastructure in transit areas and improving access roads to popular attractions, Darany told media.

The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has been working with provincial authorities and tourism stakeholders along the China-Laos Railway to improve tourist attractions to meet tourism standards and install directional signs of well-known places along the transit routes.

The ministry is also working with private investors to explore and develop more tourist attractions and facilities to accommodate visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)