Chinese, Lao FMs vow to enhance bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:51, June 12, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future has been solidly advancing.

Since the start of this year, practical cooperation between the two countries has gained strong momentum, with bilateral trade continuously rising and the China-Laos Railway setting new records in passenger and freight transport volumes, Wang said, adding that the railway has become a symbol in the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, and injected new vitality into the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and regional interconnected development.

He noted that facing complex international situations and domestic development tasks, China and Laos, as friendly neighbors with a shared future, should unite more closely to meet challenges, ward off external disturbances, oppose bloc confrontation, and safeguard regional peace and stability.

China firmly supports Laos as the rotating chair of ASEAN and intends to work jointly to build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, Wang said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, he said, stressing that China is ready to work with countries in the region, including Laos, to continuously carry forward the glorious tradition of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advance with the times, and march towards a brighter future of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Saleumxay, for his part, said the Lao ruling party, government, and people place great importance on the relations with China. Cooperation between the two countries has developed rapidly, with both sides having signed the second action plan for the building of a community with a shared future, which laid a solid foundation for future cooperation, he added.

He noted that as socialist countries with similar ideals and systems, both Laos and China steadfastly adhere to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and are committed to upholding international justice and global peace.

Given the current complex international and regional situations, the importance of Laos-China cooperation is unprecedented, and Laos appreciates China's constructive leadership role in global and regional affairs, he said, adding that Laos, as this year's ASEAN Chair, will endeavor to enhance ASEAN-China cooperation and ensure the correct direction of East Asian cooperation.

