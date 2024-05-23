Laos, China's Guizhou vow to further promote cooperation

Xinhua) 09:34, May 23, 2024

VIENTIANE, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Delegates from Southwest China's Guizhou Province and representatives from the Lao government have convened in Lao capital Vientiane discussing ways to enhance economic, trade, cultural and tourism cooperation.

The meeting on Monday was attended by Governor of Guizhou Li Bingjun, President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong, and officials from relevant sectors.

The meeting introduced the potentials for cooperation between the two sides in the fields of logistics, railway transportation, fertilizer, electricity, agriculture, tourism, among others.

Oudet said the meeting was an important opportunity to further bring the relationship between the two sides closer, adding that the LNCCI will work with all parties to deepen friendly exchanges with China.

For his part, Li hoped the two sides will take this meeting as an opportunity to further enhance understanding, and promote cooperation at a higher level and in broader areas.

