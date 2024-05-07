China-Laos tourist train to depart from Guiyang

Xinhua) 20:02, May 07, 2024

A "Panda Train" is seen in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 7, 2024. A tourist train, decorated with images, paintings and mascots of the panda and named as "Panda Train", linking Guiyang, Xishuangbanna and Laos, will depart from Guiyang on May 8. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

