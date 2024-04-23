China-Laos Railway handles over 8 million tonnes of imports, exports
KUNMING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway had handled over 8 million tonnes of import and export goods as of Sunday, said Kunming Customs.
On Sunday, durian imports from Thailand were shipped into China via the Lancang-Mekong Express service of the China-Laos Railway. Compared with the same period last year, durian imports via the China-Laos railway so far this year surged by more than 7 times.
The import and export goods transported via the China-Laos Railway include fruits, grains, frozen seafood, electronic and mechanical products, mineral products and new energy vehicles.
As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, with the Laotian capital Vientiane. It began operations in December 2021.
