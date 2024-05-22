China-aided ICT institute handed over to Laos

VIENTIANE, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The handover ceremony of a China-aided information and communication technology (ICT) institute has been held in Lao capital Vientiane.

The institute is equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories, offices, libraries, and conference rooms, Lao News Agency reported on Tuesday. It is also equipped with teleconference equipment for online training purposes.

Local teachers and staff have also been trained in Laos and China in preparation for the management of the training facility.

Speaking at the event, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara said the establishment of the institute is very important to the development of human resources in Laos.

He added that this institute marks the cooperative relations between Laos and China.

