China's senior NPC official visits Laos

Xinhua) 11:06, May 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Shohrat Zakir, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), led a delegation to visit Laos from May 24 to 28, at the invitation of Laos' National Assembly (NA).

During the visit, he held talks with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sommad Pholsena, among others.

Shohrat Zakir said the comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Laos has achieved fruitful results and the construction of a China-Laos community with a shared future has been deeply advanced, which has effectively promoted the development and revitalization of the two countries.

He said China's NPC is willing to strengthen policy communication and exchanges of experience in state governance with the Lao National Assembly to better serve the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

Lao leaders spoke highly of China's development achievements and the friendly relations between Laos and China, and reiterated the adherence to the one-China principle.

They thanked China for its long-term assistance to Laos' economic and social development, and reaffirmed that Laos is willing to work with China to promote the Laos-China community with a shared future to achieve new outcomes.

