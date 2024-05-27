China's GX Foundation, Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. join forces to control insect-borne diseases in Laos

Xinhua) 13:43, May 27, 2024

VIENTIANE, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's GX Foundation and the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) have launched a project to help combat dengue fever and control insect-borne diseases along the lao section of the China-Laos Railway.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the foundation, Liu Hong, general manager of the LCRC, and Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phayvanh Keopaseuth.

Speaking at the event, Leung Chun-ying said the project will gradually deploy mosquito-killing lamps donated by the foundation along the China-Laos Railway to prevent and control the spread of dengue fever and insect-borne infectious diseases.

The number of dengue cases in Laos reached 1,837 between January and March in 2024, with three deaths.

Lao health officials and medical staff have been working to increase public understanding of the danger of this potentially deadly disease.

