China to adhere to reform, socialist market economy: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 11:00, July 26, 2024

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Vientiane, Laos, July 25, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China will adhere to the correct political direction of reform, build a high-level socialist market economy, and provide a strong driving force and institutional guarantee for advancing Chinese-style modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday in Vientiane.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

During the meeting, Thongloun said that the important conclusions and innovative achievements of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee have provided important references for Laos to promote the socialist cause.

He thanked China for providing valuable support for Laos' economic and social development over the years, saying that the Laos-China Railway has helped the Lao people realize their dreams and is a precious symbol of friendship between the people of the two countries.

Laos is willing to deepen cooperation with China, speed up comprehensive development along the Laos-China Railway, and build landmark projects of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation that carry forward the Laos-China traditional friendship, Thongloun said, adding that Laos welcomes more investments by Chinese enterprises to help the country enhance its capacity for independent development.

He also noted that Laos will never allow anyone to undermine its friendship and practical cooperation with China, and stands ready to work with China to translate the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries into tangible results, pushing the Laos-China community with a shared future to a higher level.

For his part, Wang said the third plenary session proposed more than 300 reform tasks, outlined a blueprint for deepening reform across the board, and sent a clear signal that reform and opening up will always be in progress.

Wang said China appreciates that Laos has always stood with China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, and will continue to be the most reliable friend and partner of Laos, ready to enhance experience sharing with Laos on governance.

China firmly supports Laos in exploring a development path suited to its own and in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, willing to deepen all-round cooperation with Laos, strengthen comprehensive development along the China-Laos Railway and promote connectivity to boost Laos' economic development, said the foreign minister.

Wang proposed that the two sides should join hands to resolutely crack down on cross-border crimes, creating a good business environment for economic and trade cooperation.

On the same day, Wang also met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and held talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

