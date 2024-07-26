Lao PM pledges to expand practical cooperation with China on all fronts

Xinhua) 09:58, July 26, 2024

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Vientiane, Laos, July 25, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone here on Thursday said the country stands ready to promote a new version of the action plan on building a Laos-China community with a shared future and expand practical cooperation with China on all fronts.

In a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Sonexay said the Lao side will strengthen coordination with China and focus on implementing the important consensus reached by top leaders of both countries.

The Lao prime minister said the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee concluded last week was a great encouragement for Laos' socialist construction, adding that the Lao side hoped to learn from China's experience.

Noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Laos-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Sonexay said the two countries have been working toward a high-standard, high-quality and high-level bilateral relationship.

The Laos-China Railway, said the prime minister, provided strong momentum for Laos to transform from a land-locked to a land-linked nation, adding that the country welcomes more capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Laos, helping to deepen regional interconnectivity and safeguard regional supply chain stability.

Sonexay further said the Lao side will speed up the establishment of juxtaposed border control, according to which travelers can go through both exit and entry procedures at the same checkpoint, at Laos-China border ports.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the friendship between the two countries and parties enjoys strong political foundation, internal impetus and public support.

Both sides should carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen their construction of a China-Laos community with a shared future, and achieve high-standard, high-quality and high-level collaboration and coordination, making their relationship one of the best among China's neighboring countries.

Wang elaborated on the significance of the third plenary session and important measures announced at the meeting, saying China is willing to increase the exchange of governance experience with Laos to promote their respective modernization process.

