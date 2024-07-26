Chinese, Lao foreign ministers vow to expand practical cooperation

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China and Laos share a river and a common future, and a high degree of mutual trust and mutual assistance are thus the distinctive features of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, Wang said, the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future has achieved fruitful results, which is in line with the aspiration of both peoples and the trend of the times.

China has always prioritized the development of China-Laos relations in its neighborhood diplomacy and supported Laos in taking the path of socialism which suits its national conditions, and in promoting the cause of innovation and opening-up, Wang said.

He noted that China is willing to work with Laos to deepen strategic mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, share development opportunities and work hand in hand towards modernization.

China is willing to introduce the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the new measures to further deepen reforms comprehensively, share reform and development experiences in a timely manner, jointly improve the ability of governance, and join hands to promote the cause of socialism, Wang said.

The two sides should implement the action plan for building the community with a shared future signed by the leaders of the two parties and countries, Wang said, adding that based on the construction of the China-Laos Railway, the two sides should give full play to the first-mover advantage, build the China-Laos Economic Corridor, and help Laos enhance its capacity for independent development and achieve economic revitalization.

China will continue to provide all possible support for the economic and social development of Laos, deepen practical cooperation in energy, minerals and other fields, and import more high-quality Lao agricultural products to bring more benefits to the Lao people, said the Chinese foreign minister.

Saleumxay, for his part, said that the successful holding of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC central committee has provided valuable experience for the Lao People's Revolutionary Party to enhance its governing capacity.

He said Laos cherishes the firm friendship with China, firmly supports the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future, and is willing to implement the new version of the action plan, prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges between the two countries, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and work together to combat transnational crime.

The Lao side has implemented a visa-free policy for Chinese group tourists and welcomes more Chinese visitors, he noted.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional cooperation, saying that they will work together to resist the interference and infiltration of external forces, jointly safeguard the ASEAN-centered regional architecture, and jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Wang said China will continue to fully support Laos in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

After the talks, the two sides witnessed the signing of documents on cooperation in education, medical care and other livelihood issues.

