China-aided hospital in northern Laos officially opens

Xinhua) 10:02, August 19, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong (R) and Lao Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith attend the handover ceremony of China-aided Luang Prabang Hospital in Luang Prabang province, Laos, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The handover and opening ceremony of a China-aided Luang Prabang Hospital has been held.

The handover ceremony of the hospital, held Friday in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province, was attended by Lao Minister of Health Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong and other relevant officials.

In his speech, Bounfeng said the upgrading and renovation project of Luang Prabang Hospital reflects China's strong support for the Lao people's livelihood.

Laos is willing to learn from China's experience in comprehensively deepening reform and to further strengthen cooperation with China in the field of medical and health care, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong said that China is willing to share its experience in medical and health reform with Laos, and jointly implement important measures to build a China-Laos community with a shared future.

The upgrading and renovation project of Luang Prabang Hospital included the construction of new surgical and cardiovascular buildings, apartments for Chinese experts, sewage treatment plants, fire-fighting pools and pump rooms, and the provision of relevant equipment.

In addition, China will continue to provide technical assistance to improve medical treatment capabilities and build the hospital into a central hospital in northern Laos to improve local people's livelihood effectively.

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows the surgical building of China-aided Luang Prabang Hospital in Luang Prabang province, Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows the surgical building and expert apartments of China-aided Luang Prabang Hospital in Luang Prabang province, Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows the China-aided Luang Prabang Hospital in Luang Prabang province, Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

