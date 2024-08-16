Chinese, Lao FMs meet on ties, situation in Myanmar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Thursday on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues, and the situation in Myanmar.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Laos treat each other with sincerity and have always been supporting and helping each other.

Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future has accelerated, bilateral trade has been increasing, the China-Laos railway capacity has been constantly achieving new heights, personnel exchanges have significantly intensified, and the two sides have seen closer coordination in international and regional affairs, said Wang.

China firmly supports Laos in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, staunchly supports Laos to hold the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party to consolidate the party's leadership and the direction of socialism, and firmly supports Laos' ASEAN chairmanship to further enhance its international and regional influence, he said.

China is willing to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Laos across various fields, leverage the comprehensive benefits of the China-Laos railway, jointly resolve bottlenecks and accelerate integrated development along the route so as to serve the respective development and revitalization of the two countries.

Saleumxay, for his part, said the rapid development of cooperation between Laos and China has played a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Laos. Laos is willing to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation in areas such as connectivity and mineral resources, jointly fight transnational crime, and promote further achievements in the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future for the benefit of the people of both nations.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Wang pointed out that Myanmar is an important member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). China supports ASEAN to enhance communication and contact with Myanmar, explore the docking of ASEAN's five-point consensus and Myanmar's new five-point roadmap, and help Myanmar maintain domestic stability, achieve political reconciliation, and resume its process of democratic transition, which is beneficial for ASEAN's unity and the peace and stability of the region.

Saleumxay spoke highly of China's constructive role in promoting peace talks in northern Myanmar and its political reconciliation, adding that Laos is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to support Myanmar's stability and development.

The two ministers agreed to ensure the success of the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chiang Mai, strengthen the awareness of a community with a shared future, enhance practical cooperation in all fields, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for the Lancang-Mekong countries in an effort to make greater contribution to regional prosperity and stability.

