Underwater performance staged to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
A stunning underwater performance "Lady Chang'e Flying to the Moon" is staged to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Haichang Ocean Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
A stunning underwater performance "Lady Chang'e Flying to the Moon" is staged to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Haichang Ocean Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
A stunning underwater performance "Lady Chang'e Flying to the Moon" is staged to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Haichang Ocean Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
A stunning underwater performance "Lady Chang'e Flying to the Moon" is staged to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Haichang Ocean Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
A stunning underwater performance "Lady Chang'e Flying to the Moon" is staged to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Haichang Ocean Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Photos
Related Stories
- SGR operator, Kenyan university partner to host Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
- Poetry event held in Laos to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
- China’s ‘night economy’ set to shine during Mid-Autumn Festival
- Mooncake-making village ramps up production ahead of festival
- Gala evening held in Rabat, Morocco to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
- "Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry" event held in Rabat, Morocco
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.