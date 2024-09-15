Home>>
Students take part in events to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 09:57, September 15, 2024
Students perform during an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
Students make mooncakes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
