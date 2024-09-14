Home>>
Trending in China | Mid-Autumn Festival treats
(People's Daily App) 16:30, September 14, 2024
Experience the delicious traditions that make this festival so special, from the iconic mooncake to the delectable hairy crab and the symbolic osmanthus tea. Are you ready to taste some festive treats?
(Video Source: Kuaishou)
