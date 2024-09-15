We Are China

Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebration event held in Canada

Xinhua) 14:54, September 15, 2024

Children pose for photos with lanterns during a Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl poses for photos with lanterns during a Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebration event at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

