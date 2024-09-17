Home>>
People make mooncakes at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
(Xinhua) 11:46, September 17, 2024
A girl makes mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People learn to make mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A girl learns to make mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
