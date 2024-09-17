We Are China

People make mooncakes at China Cultural Center in Kuwait

Xinhua) 11:46, September 17, 2024

A girl makes mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People learn to make mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A girl learns to make mooncakes at the China Cultural Center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

