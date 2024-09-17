Home>>
Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Toronto, Canada
(Xinhua) 11:04, September 17, 2024
Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Packaged mooncakes bearing Chinese character "Jia," which means "home" in English, are pictured at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A baker arranges freshly baked ham mooncakes at a workshop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
