Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Toronto, Canada

Xinhua) 11:04, September 17, 2024

Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Packaged mooncakes bearing Chinese character "Jia," which means "home" in English, are pictured at a supermarket in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A baker arranges freshly baked ham mooncakes at a workshop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 15, 2024. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)