View of Red Beach scenic area in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 08:53, September 19, 2024

A bird hovers over the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2024 shows the Suaeda salsa growing on the red beach in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

Birds are pictured at the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

Tourists visit the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A tourist visits the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists visit the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists visit the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the red beach at the Liaohe River delta in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the red beach at the Liaohe River delta in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2024 shows a view of the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

Birds hover over the Red Beach scenic area in Linghai, Jinzhou City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the red beach at the Liaohe River delta in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant of Suaeda salsa. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

