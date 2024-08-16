China's Nanfen iron open-pit mine promotes green development
A worker mows the lawn at the Nanfen iron open-pit mine in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 15, 2024. The Nanfen iron open-pit mine in northeast China's Liaoning Province in recent years has been making efforts to promote green and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a part of the Nanfen iron open-pit mine, which has been transformed into a scenic spot in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Nanfen iron open-pit mine in northeast China's Liaoning Province in recent years has been making efforts to promote green and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a view of a park inside the Nanfen iron open-pit mine, in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Nanfen iron open-pit mine in northeast China's Liaoning Province in recent years has been making efforts to promote green and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows a worker mowing the lawn at the Nanfen iron open-pit mine in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Nanfen iron open-pit mine in northeast China's Liaoning Province in recent years has been making efforts to promote green and sustainable development. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
