China labels farm produce with carbon footprints for greener cultivation

Xinhua) 13:53, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Fruits not only offer a delightful flavor but also leave a substantial carbon footprint from farm to consumers, which Chinese researchers aim to mitigate by introducing labeling practices.

The first batch of carbon emission certification labels for locally grown durians were recently issued in Sanya in south China's Hainan Province.

The company receiving these certification labels said that they can help consumers grasp the climate impact of their purchasing choices, fostering green consumption habits and encouraging more agricultural innovators to develop and adopt green, low-carbon technologies.

During the durian growth cycle, processes like cultivation, irrigation, fertilizer and pesticide application, packaging, and transportation all contribute to carbon emissions.

By collecting samples from farms in Hainan, China's primary durian production region, and investigating agricultural management practices, researchers from the College of Resources and Environmental Sciences of the Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU) revealed that 1 kg of durians would emit approximately greenhouse gases of 2 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent.

Cheng Kun, an associate professor at the NAU, said that durians have a higher carbon footprint compared to other fruits. This is especially evident in domestically grown durians, which have only begun bearing fruit in the past two years. The lower yields during the early growth stages of durian trees lead to higher carbon emissions per fruit.

The durian plantation companies in Sanya have started applying biomass charcoal developed by researchers from the NAU to enrich soil organic matter, improve soil structure, and boost water retention and fertility.

These methods not only enhance soil quality and durian yields but also significantly increase soil carbon sequestration, which is projected to cut carbon emissions by more than 30 percent.

The Chinese leadership has recently reiterated its determination to improve the mechanisms for green and low-carbon development, according to a resolution adopted at the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China will establish a carbon emissions statistics and accounting system, a carbon labeling and certification system, as well as a carbon footprint management system, according to the resolution.

As one of the world's largest agricultural producers, China has been actively exploring ways to position the agriculture industry as a contributor to carbon emission reduction.

Renowned as the "queen of oranges," Aiyuan oranges grown in Pujiang County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, were awarded carbon footprint labels by the China Electronics Energy Saving Technology Association at the end of last year, becoming the first citrus fruit in the country to win this recognition.

Local planters have prioritized using new energy vehicles to transport fertilizers and pesticides during the raw material acquisition phase, while also adopting organic alternatives and green pest control methods to replace chemical treatments.

East China's Jiangsu Province this year unveiled the technical specifications for tea carbon footprint labeling certification, the first of its kind nationwide. As one of the country's major tea-producing provinces, Jiangsu has over 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) of tea fields.

Research shows that the average greenhouse gas emissions from tea gardens are higher than those from vegetables and more than twice those from cereal crops. The new technical specifications aim to encourage a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly tea production practices.

Currently, over 30 companies across nine provinces in China -- including Jiangsu, Yunnan, Shanxi and Guangdong -- have been awarded certificates for zero-carbon agricultural products, indicating net greenhouse gas emissions of zero or less throughout the entire production cycle.

Zhang Jibing, general manager of a certification center for organic products in Nanjing, said that zero-carbon cultivation involves measures such as using organic fertilizers and practicing circular agriculture to sequester carbon in the soil, thereby balancing out the carbon emissions generated during the cultivation process.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)