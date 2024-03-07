Interview: China can help to green the Earth -- expert

Xinhua) 10:22, March 07, 2024

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's progress in green development could help Europe to tackle climate change, a Belgian commerce specialist told Xinhua in an interview this week.

Acknowledging China's efforts to develop green technology and implement policies toward achieving its carbon goals, Bernard Dewit, chairman of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said: "We are looking at the measures China will take for the green economy ... because there are impacts in the rest of the world."

China has set the twin goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

"I'm very impressed by the decisions that China is taking," Dewit said. Once the Chinese government makes a decision, corresponding measures, including budget allocation, will swiftly follow, he underlined.

China has established a leading position in emerging, green-energy industries such as the electric vehicle and solar panel sectors, Dewit said, adding: "China, for instance, in the nuclear field, now has an impressive knowledge that can also help for the greening of our planet."

"By developing research in these fields, China is helping to find solutions ... That is why I think that -- Europe knows, and the European Commission has mentioned -- we need further cooperation on subjects like climate change," he said.

In order to cultivate new growth drivers and promote high-quality development, China has endeavored to make progress in green technology and green development in recent years.

Noting that the future lies in areas such as artificial intelligence, high technology, and digitalization, Dewit said that through increased investment in research and development investment, China is assuming a key role in advancing these new sectors.

The achievements are "continuously developing," he added. "Here in Europe ... we should look at opportunities for our scientific organizations and universities to develop further cooperation with the scientific bodies in China."

