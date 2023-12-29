China releases action plan to foster green development in shipbuilding industry

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has released an action plan to promote green development in the shipbuilding industry, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Thursday.

Sources in MIIT said that green development is an inevitable path that the shipbuilding industry will follow to achieve quality development. Focusing on the construction of a modern, industrial shipbuilding system is necessary, as is accelerating the green and low-carbon transformation of the sector.

By 2025, China aims to build a preliminary green development system in the industry, according to the plan, which was released by five authorities, including MIIT and the National Development and Reform Commission.

By 2030, the country aims to see its green shipbuilding technology reach an advanced international level and lead in the global green shipbuilding market, per the plan.

