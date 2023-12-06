Survey of Italian, Chinese businesses underlines focus on green projects
ROME, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- An annual survey of Italian and Chinese businesses operating in the other's country points to an increasing focus on environmentally-friendly projects.
The fourth edition of the Italian and Chinese Business Survey, published on Tuesday by the Italy China Council Foundation, said that in addition to an increase in "eco-conscious projects," Italian companies in China and Chinese companies in Italy were increasingly focused on smaller-scale projects. They also had an increasing awareness of the debt-related impacts of their projects, and the expanding role of private enterprise was underlined.
Around half of companies in both countries were classified as "micro" or "small," and an overwhelming majority of companies doing business in the other country -- 79 percent for Italian firms operating in China and 72 percent for Chinese companies doing business in Italy -- are entirely owned in their home country.
In both countries, the report said, most companies -- 61 percent in Italy and 65 percent in China -- see the other as one of the "top destinations for their projects."
