Science forum in SW China's Yunnan highlights green development

Xinhua) 13:19, December 02, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 2023 Tengchong Scientists Forum held in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

KUNMING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Tengchong Scientists Forum opened on Friday in the city of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, pooling wisdom on topics including international frontier science, biomedicine, energy materials, digital economy and rural revitalization.

Themed on science and green development, the three-day forum includes sub-forums, dialogues, roundtables and activities to promote the industrial transformation and utilization of sci-tech achievements.

The event has attracted more than 100 academicians, more than 20 presidents of well-known universities from home and abroad, more than 300 experts and scholars, as well as over 150 entrepreneurs and financiers.

Since last year's first edition, the event has helped attract a total investment of more than 62 billion yuan (about 8.7 billion U.S. dollars), which includes more than 100 business investment projects and more than 90 talent introduction projects, said Wang Ning, secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, in his speech to the forum.

The forum is also becoming another brand-new platform for international scientific and cultural exchanges, Wang noted.

Co-hosted by the Yunnan provincial government and China Association for Science and Technology, this year's forum also awarded two scientists for their great research achievements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)