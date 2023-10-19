Foreign delegation explores green development initiatives in Anji, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 09:45, October 19, 2023

A delegation of over 10 foreigners, invited by the China Foundation for Peace and Development, toured Anji county in Huzhou city, Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 12. They observed firsthand the county's commitment to green development and rural revitalization.

A foreign delegation visits Dazhuyuan village in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Yucun village, located in Tianhuangping township of Anji, epitomizes the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." It stands as a testament to the county's dedication to environmental protection and low-carbon development.

"Living in a place with mountains and waters has always been my dream," shared Amangeldiyev Sapargeldi, a Ph.D. student from Turkmenistan studying at Peking University. Having resided in China for eight years, this was his first visit to Zhejiang. Gazing upon the rolling green hills and lucid waters of Yucun village, he said he didn't expect the scenery in Anji to be so picturesque, adding that the younger generation should shoulder responsibility for environmental protection and rural development in the future.

Photo shows bamboo in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Over the past century, Yucun village experienced rapid economic growth from three mines and a cement plant. However, embracing the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," the villagers closed the cement plant, pivoting towards green, low-carbon development through tourism. The former cement plant has since been repurposed into a library.

Martin Azzorpardi, founder of the "China Corner" and a science teacher at St. Margaret College Secondary School in Malta, remarked, "There are just so many concepts here worth learning from and researching, like environmental protection, zero carbon, carbon neutrality, open spaces, and strawberry planting."

Anji has adeptly combined its abundant bamboo resources with cultural tourism.

A foreign delegation visits the panda house at the Bamboo Expo Park in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Dazhuyuan, translating to "a large bamboo garden," is a beautiful village that has, in recent years, begun offering tourism services centered around its dense bamboo forests. Furthermore, the Bamboo Expo Park in Anji county provides bamboo sightseeing tours, cultural experiences, and educational programs. For instance, visitors can weave bamboo handicrafts and take courses on bamboo cultivation and management there.

During their tour, the delegation visited souvenir shops showcasing a variety of products, from bamboo carvings and woven bags to bamboo music boxes.

“These bamboo products are exquisite! Locals have made great use of bamboo, not just turning it into handicrafts, but allowing its culture to permeate everywhere,” observed Azzorpardi.

Moreover, many young people have returned to Anji county to start businesses, bringing renewed energy to its rural development.

Photo shows a campsite in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

"Nowadays, many young people want to balance work and life and return to their rural hometowns to embrace nature. You don't have to go to big cities to be a white-collar employee. Starting a business back home can also lead to success," said Feng Junfeng, president of ITTID Group Limited, when talking about his experience returning home to start a business.

Feng's view was echoed by Siphokazi Mbolo, a researcher from South Africa, who noted the rejuvenating impact of young business owners in Anji.

In 2022, Tianhuangping township launched the "Yucun Global Partner Program," inviting global talents to boost rural revitalization. Now, Yucun village is attracting more and more young entrepreneurs and college graduates.

Israt Amin, an anchor from Bangladesh who works at Channel24, gives an interview in Anji county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Rong)

"I see many young people returning to develop their hometowns. People protect the environment and utilize resources sustainably, and such a development model is worth learning from for developing countries," said Israt Amin, an anchor from Bangladesh who works at Channel24.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)