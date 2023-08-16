China to formulate policies, measures to promote all-round green transformation

Xinhua) 10:34, August 16, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate policies and measures to promote comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday.

The country will thoroughly implement the comprehensive conservation strategy, accelerate the transition towards energy conservation and carbon reduction in key sectors, build a waste recycling system, and promote green, low-carbon and high-quality development, said Zheng Shanjie, head of the NDRC.

The NDRC will fulfill the responsibility of coordination and assist the country to achieve dual carbon goals while promoting the gradual transition from control over the total amount and intensity of energy consumption to control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions.

It will also accelerate the planning and development of a new energy system, continue to improve policies for green and low-carbon economic development, and improve the system for market-based allocation of resources and environmental elements.

Innovation in green and low-carbon technologies will also be accelerated, and the demonstration and application of advanced and applicable technologies will be supported, the NDRC said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)