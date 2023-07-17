Parkour traceurs to challenge 999-step course in China's Tianmen Mountain

Xinhua) 16:44, July 17, 2023

CHANGSHA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Parkour runners home and abroad will compete at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province from July 21 to 23.

Competitors will challenge to complete a sequence of jumps and flips down a nearly 300-meter-long slope with a 150-meter vertical drop from the top of the 999-step staircase leading up to the iconic Tianmen Cave. The course is known as one of the most difficult parkour courses due to its high complexity.

According to the organizers, 108 sets of props are placed along the steps as obstacles, and competitors need to maintain their balance while performing skillful actions at full speed.

The competition features the individual speed run, individual skills challenge, and team race. They are accompanied by two fun races to increase the enjoyment of the competition, in which the parkour traceurs will compete in a more interactive and fun manner within specific rules.

The competition also includes a track specific for children to compete.

The organizers said the competition has attracted over 200 enthusiasts to register, and international runners are also invited to compete.

