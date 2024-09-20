Wild leek flowers blossom in SW China's Guizhou
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
A sea of blooming wild leek flowers created a picturesque landscape at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 16.
The area, boasting over 100,000 mu of wild leek covering a plateau, is recognized as the world's largest contiguous wild leek flower field and China's only wild leek flower protection zone.
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Tourists take photos at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in Guizhou
- Explore the beauty of Guizhou
- Molten 'iron flowers' light up ancient village in SW China
- Tongzi River grand bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou
- Visual artists explore beauty of Guizhou in cultural event
- China's mountainous province embraces AI in agriculture
- 13th China (Guizhou) Int'l Alcoholic Beverages Expo kicks off in SW China
- Pic story: teacher serving for mini-school in Guizhou
- Farmers harvest paddy in terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou
- International spirits competition ongoing in SW China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.