Wild leek flowers blossom in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 11:21, September 20, 2024

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A sea of blooming wild leek flowers created a picturesque landscape at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 16.

The area, boasting over 100,000 mu of wild leek covering a plateau, is recognized as the world's largest contiguous wild leek flower field and China's only wild leek flower protection zone.

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows blooming wild leek flowers at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Tourists visit Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Tourists take photos at Jiucaiping scenic spot in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)