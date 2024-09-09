Pic story: teacher serving for mini-school in Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:41, September 09, 2024

Meng Rongda accompanies students after school on their way home in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda, 59, is the only teacher of a "mini-school," more precisely a teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County. At present, there are 23 preschool students and 17 pupils in the first and second grades.

Besides Chinese and math, Meng is also responsible for physical education (PE) and music courses to ensure rural children can also attain a sound basic education.

Meng has been working as a teacher, cook and caretaker at the mini-school since 2015 in the landlocked mountainous areas. To him, education can change the fate of children and therefore, he devotes himself to lighting up the way ahead for these rural children.

Meng Rongda accompanies students after school on their way home in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda gives a lesson at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda teaches students to practice Yao ethnic drum dance at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda and his students carry the drum before practicing Yao ethnic drum dance at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda gives a PE class at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda gives a lesson at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda teaches students to practice Yao ethnic drum dance at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda (1st L) pays a home visit in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda teaches students to practice Yao ethnic drum dance at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows Meng Rongda (C) and students practicing Yao ethnic drum dance at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

Meng Rongda (rear) and his students who got the new textbooks walk out of the classroom at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda watches students skip rope at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Students have lunch at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Meng Rongda and his wife watch students have lunch at Zhongzhai teaching site in Xishan Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

