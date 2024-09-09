China awards model teachers, education institutions as Teachers' Day nears

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- An awarding ceremony was held on Sunday in Beijing to honor model teachers and outstanding groups and institutions in China's education sector ahead of Teachers' Day, which falls on Sept. 10.

A total of 716 people were awarded the title of national model teacher, 895 were awarded the title of national outstanding teacher, and another 179 people were awarded for their excellent work in the country's education system.

Also, 585 institutions were commended for their outstanding work in education.

This year's Teachers' Day is the 40th of its kind in China.

