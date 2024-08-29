China develops aerospace curriculum for primary and middle school students

Xinhua) 09:53, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has developed an aerospace science and technology curriculum that primary and middle school students can use both in and out of class.

The China Association of Children's Science Instructors, universities such as Beihang University and Tsinghua University, and some aerospace experts, collaborated to develop and design the curriculum.

Containing 224 aviation sci-tech courses and 224 aerospace sci-tech courses, the curriculum incorporates multiple subjects such as science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The curriculum was designed to cultivate students' abilities to explore, practice and think creatively, as well as encourage their interest in aerospace and promote scientific literacy.

