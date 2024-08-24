Universities realign foreign-language programs to meet evolving demand

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) has recently announced it will cancel admissions for several foreign-language master's programs starting in 2025.

According to a notice published in July by the BLCU, a national key university dedicated to language education and research, the affected programs involved translation and interpretation in Russian, Japanese, German, Korean and Spanish.

In a similar move, the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing has suspended admissions for its master's program in Italian interpretation.

The changes by the two institutions are part of a broader trend among Chinese universities in recent years to cut or realign foreign-language disciplines.

Data from the Ministry of Education (MOE) shows that between 2018 and 2022, 109 Chinese universities discontinued 28 foreign-language-related disciplines, with Japanese, English and Korean being the most affected.

Once thriving when China opened its door to the outside world, foreign-language programs in higher education institutions now face great challenges brought about by social and economic progress, and the emergence of new technologies represented by artificial intelligence (AI).

According to educational authorities, the language discipline adjustment is related to shifts in the focus of universities, as well as enrollment and employment prospects.

For many universities, especially those focusing on tech and engineering, reshuffling the language disciplines represents a step towards optimizing and integrating education resources.

Most of the disciplines are being canceled due to their inability to meet changing social demands and their low employment rates.

A 2023 employment report for Chinese undergraduates showed that the English language and translation programs faced lower employment rates, salaries and job satisfaction.

Professor Cai Jigang, who had been teaching at Fudan University, expressed concern over the future of English-language programs in general. In his opinion, the programs have primarily emphasized the study of language and literature. There is a lack of integration with technological and economic knowledge, which is increasingly important nowadays.

The central authorities' recent resolution on further deepening reforms emphasizes adapting academic disciplines to the country's technological and strategic needs regarding reform in the education sector.

Since 2020, the MOE has been promoting new-type liberal arts disciplines, urging universities to develop interdisciplinary courses and strengthen talent cultivation in major foreign-related fields.

According to a reform plan issued by the MOE and four other departments last year, by 2025, universities will optimize and adjust around one-fifth of their academic disciplines and majors.

New programs will be established to align with emerging technologies, new industries and business models, while those failing to evolve with social and economic advancements will be phased out.

Many universities have moved to answer the call to integrate language programs with other disciplines aiming to cultivate multidisciplinary talents.

While interdisciplinary dual-degree programs that combine foreign languages with law, finance and journalism are not new, many universities are exploring new fields such as computer science and AI.

Some universities have gone even deeper by leveraging the advantages of joint degree programs through partnering with other institutions.

Through actively engaging in the reform of liberal arts education, universities are injecting renewed vitality into foreign-language programs.

The development of foreign language education in China is closely related to the country's foreign policy to meet its national strategies and social demand.

Foreign-language disciplines are bound to embrace new opportunities as China continues to advance its strategic Belt and Road Initiative amid economic globalization.

According to Professor Sun Xiaomeng from Beijing Foreign Studies University, strengthening foreign-language proficiency and building a talent pool have become central to enhancing national soft power.

"Foreign-language professionals play an indispensable role in the country's development strategy," Sun noted.

