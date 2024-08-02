Pic story: a teacher's lifelong dedication to education

Xinhua) 08:47, August 02, 2024

Ma Rusong shows the triangle ruler that he has used throughout his teaching career at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. Ma Rusong, 84, used to be a teacher at Dalun junior high school in Taizhou. He returned to his hometown Shenyang Village in the city upon retirement in 2001. In view of the many left-behind children in the village, he decided to offer free tutoring sessions for those children at his residence.

He held tutoring sessions in mathematics, physics and chemistry on weekends and school vacations, and also took care of the children's mental health. Thousands of students have benefited from Ma's noble actions over the past two decades.

Ma said he himself used to be an orphan, and he would not be able to become a teacher without social support. He wanted to reciprocate whenever his service is in need. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yingjing)

Ma Rusong (1st R) gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (R) and his wife Huang Nan have dinner at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yingjing)

Ma Rusong prepares for classes at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yingjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view of Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (C) gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yingjing)

Ma Rusong prepares for classes at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (1st R) cheers on children in arm wrestling during a class break at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (1st R) gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong drinks water during a class break at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (R) and his wife Huang Nan read newspapers at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong (1st L) gives a class to left-behind children at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong waters vegetables in the yard at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong cleans the blackboard after class at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Yingjing)

Ma Rusong (L) tutors a student at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ma Rusong organizes desks and chairs after class at home in Shenyang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

