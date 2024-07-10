China sees progress on education in basic disciplines over 15 years

Xinhua) 11:13, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China has established 288 cultivation bases for the training of top students in basic disciplines in 77 premium research universities through a dedicated plan, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday.

The plan, launched in 2009, has attracted over 30,000 outstanding students to study in basic disciplines over the past 15 years, and many of the graduates have achieved major research outcomes, according to the MOE.

The plan has also contributed to building a high-caliber team of teachers. Data shows that over 1,600 top-tier scholars have annually delivered lectures at the bases for cultivating these students since the plan was initiated.

A conference marking the 15th year of the implementation of the plan and promoting a campaign with the same objective was held in Beijing on Tuesday, attended by representatives from the MOE, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering and other institutions for advanced education.

