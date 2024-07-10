China to enhance patriotic, socialist education among college students

Xinhua) 11:00, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have launched a patriotic and socialist education campaign to further enrich spiritual world of college students.

The campaign requires colleges to utilize resources related to the history of the Communist Party of China and patriotic education, operating at least three activities in 2024, according to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

It encourages colleges to carry out activities such as summer social practice and lectures on Party history, so as to deepen the education of patriotism, collectivism and socialism.

China has adopted a patriotic education law, which came into force on Jan. 1, 2024. It aims to shore up the national spirit and forge a collective force to advance the building of a stronger China and realize national rejuvenation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)