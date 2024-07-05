Top political advisor highlights religious, ethnic harmony
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, learns about the production of highland barley in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 1, 2024. Wang made an investigation and research trip to Tibetan-inhabited areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
CHENGDU, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has underscored the efforts to promote religious, social and ethnic harmony.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during an investigation and research trip to Tibetan-inhabited areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Monday to Wednesday.
Acknowledging the notable progress the province made in economic and social development in Tibetan-inhabited areas, Wang called for efforts to enhance people's identification with the country, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics.
He said it is imperative to develop highland industries with distinctive advantages, step up ecological and environmental protection, and improve educational services in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities, particularly in remote pastoral areas.
Wang also noted that religious affairs should be managed in accordance with the law and efforts should be made to help Tibetan Buddhism adapt to socialist society.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, learns about educational efforts in patriotism as well as ethnic unity and progress at a middle school in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 3, 2024. Wang made an investigation and research trip to Tibetan-inhabited areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese universities provide more majors for high school graduates
- China aims to ensure preschool access for all through law
- Xi urges more contributions to education
- Fudan University to launch 100 AI courses, to drive innovation in industrial application
- China sees 13.42 mln students register for 2024 Gaokao
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.