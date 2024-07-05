Top political advisor highlights religious, ethnic harmony

CHENGDU, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has underscored the efforts to promote religious, social and ethnic harmony.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during an investigation and research trip to Tibetan-inhabited areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Monday to Wednesday.

Acknowledging the notable progress the province made in economic and social development in Tibetan-inhabited areas, Wang called for efforts to enhance people's identification with the country, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He said it is imperative to develop highland industries with distinctive advantages, step up ecological and environmental protection, and improve educational services in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities, particularly in remote pastoral areas.

Wang also noted that religious affairs should be managed in accordance with the law and efforts should be made to help Tibetan Buddhism adapt to socialist society.

