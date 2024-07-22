Dream-building workshop plants seeds of science curiosity

HANGZHOU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- As the blazing sun beats down outside this summer, the lively sounds of rubber hammers pounding fill a workshop in eastern Chinese coastal city of Ningbo in Zhejiang Province. Inside, 28 children are enthusiastically hammering away.

Located in the Meiyuan Community of Haishu District, the "21st Century Workshop" is a secret base for Chen Shaohua, an information technology teacher at Zhenming Central Primary School, and local children.

Since it opened in 2020, more than 30 hands-on science courses have been held here, bringing laughter and joy to nearly 1,000 participants. Over four years, seeds of science and curiosity have been planted in many young minds, sprouting and growing with the nurturing of time and love.

On July 15, the workshop opened its first class of the summer vacation. By just after 8 a.m., several children had already arrived, eagerly waiting for the class to start. The "something new" that Chen Shaohua prepared for the day was the "magical holographic projection." The 28 available spots had been snapped up in less than 3 minutes during registration two weeks prior.

This is a dream-building workshop. With just a few simple materials like wood chips, acrylic sheets, hammers and hot glue guns, a "holographic projector" that can convert two-dimensional videos into three-dimensional images is assembled.

Though it looks easy, it takes a lot of learning. Procedures like riveting wood pieces and securing acrylic sheets are not simple for children with little hands-on experience -- some found it difficult to remove the covering film from the acrylic sheets and asked Chen for help.

"Although I can help you this time, I can't be by your side forever. If the film tears at one end, just try again from the other end. Go for it!" Chen said. His words were both encouraging and challenging. Switching from woebegone expressions when confronted with challenges to radiant smiles after completing their work, each experience represented a child's growth.

"Practice is the source of genuine knowledge. A workshop is indeed a place of practice and labor where children can hone their hands-on abilities and cultivate a spirit of craftsmanship," Chen said. Leading children to gain knowledge through hands-on exploration is the educational philosophy he upholds and the reason why he named his classroom "workshop."

Although his public science class opens once a month and lasts for 90 minutes each time, it takes about a week for Chen to prepare lessons and teaching appliances. As a full-time teacher, he devotes almost all his spare time to the workshop.

In this workshop, handmade creations like height measurers, walkie-talkies, and smart cars have sown the seeds of science and enriched the children's spare time.

Chen's efforts have paid off. His courses are highly acclaimed, and his students from the workshop have also achieved significant recognition. Some have won the second prize in Zhejiang Adolescents Science &Technology Innovation Contest, and others have won the first prize in the Soong Ching Ling Award for Children's Invention in the Ningbo competition area.

On July 16, one of his students was granted a utility model patent by China National Intellectual Property Administration for an invention called the "automatic exercise book collection robot," which made Chen very proud.

The free courses not only stimulate the interest of children but also drive the enthusiasm of parents. Many parents volunteer as teaching aides.

"Thanks to the workshop, our children have enhanced their hands-on abilities and developed scientific thinking. We help within our capacity while also learning some science education concepts," said Zhou Wenping, both a volunteer and a parent, who mentioned that every time the class starts, there are many people who want to volunteer.

The workshop is also supported by various local departments and has become a new site for science education.

"The power of one individual is limited, and only by relying on the collective strength can we better build up science education work," Chen said. He introduced that the workshop's live-streaming courses have been launched, and the "one-day summer camp" activity is also in preparation for this summer vacation.

"I hope to spread the seeds of science and curiosity more widely through our efforts," he said.

