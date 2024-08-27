China vows to cultivate high-quality teachers to strengthen education sector

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has vowed to strengthen its teaching workforce by cultivating more competent and high-quality professionals, a crucial task in its pursuit of becoming an educational powerhouse.

To that end, a set of guidelines published on Monday outline specific measures, including strengthening professional integrity, conduct and skills of teachers, optimizing education resource allocation, and protecting teachers' rights and interests.

By 2035, teaching will become one of the most respectable and admirable occupations in China, according to the guidelines that have been issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The guidelines advocate zero tolerance for malpractice and violations of regulations concerning teachers, calling for strict enforcement of discipline and legal consequences for offenders.

The building of normal schools will be further supported, and training for rural teachers will be strengthened, according to the guidelines.

Stronger efforts are called for to ensure timely salary payments for teachers, alleviate unnecessary workloads, and protect them from misconduct such as humiliation, defamation and rumors.

The guidelines also call for lifting teachers' social status, fostering public respect for educators, and encouraging public support for education.

