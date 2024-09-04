Pic story: teacher dedicated to helping hearing-impaired students in Nanjing

Xinhua) 16:12, September 04, 2024

Shi Xuejun looks on as students do exercise during a break at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Born in 1970, Shi Xuejun has been teaching hearing-impaired students for about 30 years, during which she developed a set of effective teaching methods on her own.

The courses Shi give are tailored to best serve the development needs of each child. She develops physics experiment classes where students can explore simple mechanisms as fruit batteries, ward call systems and camera structures. Students are also organized to visit museums as a way to improve their social skills and enrich their academic lives.

Shi Xuejun (L) tutors a student in physics at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A student wearing a cochlear implant attends a physics class given by Shi Xuejun at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun (3rd R) instructs in a physics experiment class at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun (1st R) gestures as she shares ideas with students in sign language at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun gives a lesson at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun gestures as she speaks in a lesson at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun (1st R) instructs as her students perform a physics experiment at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Shi Xuejun gestures as she speaks in a lesson at Nanjing School for the Deaf in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)