Beijing schools to implement longer inter-class break for better student health
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will extend the original 10-minute break between classes for compulsory education to 15 minutes starting this autumn semester, local education authorities announced on Friday.
The move aims to provide teachers and students with ample break time between classes while encouraging students to spend time outdoors to further promote their physical and mental well-being, said the municipal education commission.
In primary schools, the morning arrival, afternoon dismissal and lunch break times will remain unchanged, while junior high schools will see only a slight 5-minute delay in dismissal, with the rest of the schedule unaffected by this latest move.
The 15-minute inter-class break will be achieved by adjusting the longer breaks in the morning and afternoon.
Schools are also encouraged to add necessary sports equipment on campus to create a more suitable recess environment for students, the commission said.
